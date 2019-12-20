WALKER — Employee-owned plastics extruder Custom Profile Inc. of Walker plans to establish new manufacturing operations in South Carolina.

The company is investing $1.7 million into a new plant in Camden, S.C., about 35 miles northeast from the capital city of Columbia, according to a statement from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

COURTESY PHOTO

Custom Profile expects to create 70 new jobs in South Carolina with the expansion.

The new plant, which is expected to come online in January, will make plastic profile extrusions for the furniture, appliance and marine industries.

“We are thrilled with the welcome we have received from The Economic Development Office and our neighboring businesses in Camden,” Custom Profile CEO John Boeschenstein said in a statement. “We look forward to becoming an active part of the community as we work to serve our current and future local customers.”

Custom Profile’s customers include Herman Miller Inc., Haworth Inc., Steelcase Inc. and Whirlpool Corp., among others. The company generated $49 million in sales in 2018.

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits, and awarded a $100,000 set-aside grant to Kershaw County to assist with the costs associated with property improvements, according to a statement.

“It’s always exciting when a new company chooses to put down roots in South Carolina,” McMaster said in a statement.

Custom Profile became an employee-owned company in April after management and employees partnered with Mosaic Capital Partners LLC to buy out Grand Rapids-based private equity firm Blackford Capital, as MiBiz previously reported.