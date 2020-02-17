D.C. Martin & Sons Scales Inc. acquired by Mettler-Toledo

WYOMING — Industrial scales and weighing systems supplier D.C. Martin & Sons Scales Inc. has been purchased by Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

D.C. Martin & Sons Scales operated as a family-owned business since its founding in 1955 and has grown to serve multiple industries including food processing, pharmaceutical, discrete manufacturing, agriculture and distribution. The Wyoming, Mich. company employs 19 people locally.

Columbus, Ohio-based Mettler-Toledo (NYSE: MTD) is a multinational manufacturer of scales and analytical instruments.

“While it was a difficult decision to sell our family business, which was now on the third generation, it was the right decision,” David Martin said in a statement.

Martin has co-owned D.C. Martin & Sons Scales with Pam Meier for 35 years.

Grand Rapids-based M&A firm Calder Capital LLC represented the company in the sale.

“It is uncommon for such a gem of a company to present itself for sale right here locally and we are honored to have represented David and Pam on their journey,” Max Friar, partner at Calder Capital, said in a statement.

The owners of D.C. Martin & Sons Scales received multiple offers for their business before ultimately striking a deal with Mettler-Toledo International, according to Friar, who added this deal marks Calder Capital’s first sale to a publicly-traded company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mettler-Toledo has a global manufacturing footprint with 16,000 employees in the U.S., Europe and China. The company reported $2.9 billion in sales in 2018.