DeWys Manufacturing acquires Grand Haven metal fabricator

MARNE — Citing common values, philosophies and capabilities, DeWys Manufacturing Inc. of Marne announced that it has acquired Grand Haven-based metal fabricator ReFab LLC.

DeWys Manufacturing, established in 1977 as a one-person metal shop, provides custom metal fabrication services.

In a formal announcement of the deal, DeWys Manufacturing said the acquisition would allow it to expand its core capabilities — cutting, forming and welding — while also facilitating quicker turnaround times and the ability to meet the evolving needs of both current and future clients.

“Growth of DeWys Manufacturing with expansion of our offerings and capabilities has been on our one-page strategic plan for a few years now,” Jon DeWys, CEO of DeWys Manufacturing, said in a statement. “The acquisition of ReFab will allow for this to happen. This partnership will not only strengthen our response in manufacturing but will continue to allow DeWys to be your complete metal solutions company.”

Last summer, DeWys Manufacturing pledged to invest $6.9 million over three years for a 30,000-square-foot expansion to its existing facility in Wright Township. The project is expected to create 41 jobs.

DeWys Manufacturing also operates a site in Memphis, Tenn. Terms of the ReFab deal were undisclosed.