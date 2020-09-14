Enprotech announces expansion, consolidation of Lansing operations

LANSING — Enprotech Industrial Technologies, which specializes in metal forming and steel manufacturing equipment solutions, today announced an expansion at its existing Lansing facility.

Enprotech — which offers repairs, rebuilds, modernization, field service and new manufacturing solutions — will add 43,500 square feet of manufacturing space to its facility at 16740 Industrial Parkway in northwest Lansing. The company already operates a 35,000 square foot facility at the location.

Doubling its space will allow Enprotech to consolidate its Lansing operations, which consists of a second facility on Olds Avenue closer to downtown. The company will continue to operate that facility, but plans to sell it upon completion of the expansion and consolidation of its workforce.

With the added space, the company plans to extend both its large and small assembly bays and machine shop. It will also introduce a new welding shop and parts warehouse in addition to installing CNC machines and a heat-treating furnace.

Enprotech didn’t put a price tag on the project, but said it stands as the biggest capital investment the company has made in itself to date.

“Investing in our business is a key element in supporting our growth initiatives and building a long term sustainable business,” Tom Leonti, president of the metal forming division at Enprotech, said in a statement. “This expansion will allow us to consolidate our Michigan manufacturing operations under one roof, providing greater quality and efficiency to our valued customers. We are looking forward to having a centralized location in Michigan for our team members and customers.”

Enprotech Industrial Technologies is working with both Andrus Architecture and general contractor Wolverine Building Group on the project. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and is scheduled to wrap up in June 2021.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Enprotech has made similar multi-million dollar investments in its facilities in Elizabethtown, Ky. and Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico.