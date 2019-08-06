ERP software firm to expand in Bridgman

BRIDGMAN — B&L Information Systems Inc., a developer of software for metal casters, expects to begin construction in August on an expansion and renovation project at its headquarters in Southwest Michigan.

The Bridgman-based company expects to create 15 full-time positions with the expansion, which is scheduled to be completed by May 2020, according to a statement from Benton Harbor-based Cornerstone Alliance, the economic development organization for Berrien County.

Cathy Tilley, Cornerstone Alliance business development manager COURTESY PHOTO

Cornerstone Alliance worked with the company to secure a tax exemption from the city of Bridgman.

An estimate of the company’s investment in the project was not immediately available.

B&L President and CEO Philip Laney said in a statement that the project will help the firm realize its growth plans and “attract new talent to our technology company.”

The company, which employs 37 people, was founded 43 years ago in Bridgman and makes enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for die casters, foundries and metal casting manufacturers.

“B&L is a community-oriented company, which is demonstrated by their investment in this project that will create new jobs and opportunities for Berrien County residents,” stated Cornerstone Alliance Business Development Manager Cathy Tilley.