Family-owned equipment maker Fogg Filler sold to PE-backed firm

HOLLAND — A Covington, Ky.-based manufacturer looks to enhance its packaging machinery capabilities with the purchase of Fogg Filler Co. LLC of Holland.

The third-generation family-owned Fogg Filler now joins the portfolio of ProMach Inc., a platform company backed by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP. ProMach is a provider of complete packaging machinery solutions, engineering and integration services for food, beverage and pharmaceutical companies.

Over six decades, Fogg Filler has grown to become a leader in rotary filling systems for the food and beverage industry. The company designs and manufactures rotary filling, capping, bottle rinsing, cap sorting and cap sterilization systems for a wide range of companies.

These systems are used for both carbonated and non-carbonated liquids, including everything from dairy, juice and water to chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Ben Fogg, the current owner at Fogg Filler, will continue to lead his team of more than 170 employees at the company’s 107,000-square-foot location in Holland. Fogg called ProMach “the ideal partner to help us continue our tremendous growth — one that will provide strength, stability, and continued investment so we can continue expanding the Fogg brand into the marketplace with new products, new innovations, new geographies, and much more.”

ProMach President and CEO Mark Anderson credited Fogg Fillers’ “well known and highly regarded” brand and customer commitment as providing a “perfect fit” for the company.

“We’ve watched Fogg transform over the last decade into one of the strongest filler OEMs in the marketplace under the leadership of Ben Fogg and we are very excited to have him join ProMach,” Anderson said.

ProMach’s collection of brands allows the business to work with clients in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach has a range of products for filling, bottling and capping, decorative labeling, handling, sterilizing, labeling and coding.

For his part, Fogg said the deal positions the company with “a tremendous amount of experience and success in complementary and diverse markets.”

“We share a common strategic vision for the long-term future, and we have an outstanding opportunity to better serve our mutual customers and introduce new customers to some of the most innovative solutions across the entire packaging line,” Fogg stated.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.