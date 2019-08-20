Published in Manufacturing

Family-owned French Paper of Niles sells to PE-backed firm

BY MIBIZ STAFF Tuesday, August 20, 2019 03:40pm

NILES — French Paper Co., a Niles-based manufacturer of premium colored paper and envelopes for graphic design, specialty prints and gifts, was recently been acquired by New York-based Finch Paper LLC

French Paper, which has been family-owned since it was founded near the Michigan-Indiana border in 1871, will continue to operate separately from Finch Paper, according to a statement. 

“We are excited about combining the many strengths and resources of Finch with our own and creating a business that will provide outstanding service to current and future customers,” French Paper CEO Jerry French said in a statement. 

French is the fifth generation of his family to lead the company. 

Finch Paper operates next to the Hudson River in Glens Falls, N.Y., 50 miles north of Albany. The company is a platform company of Atlas Holdings LLC, a private equity firm with investments in aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, food manufacturing and distribution, packaging, paper, power generation, pulp, supply chain management and wood products. Including Finch Paper, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate 20 platform companies. 

“With this partnership, we are bringing together two outstanding teams,” Finch Paper President and CEO Deba Mukherjee said in a statement. “Finch and French have similar histories as iconic paper companies. We are each a pillar in the community we call home, a trusted employer and a manufacturing leader.”

Together, the two companies represent “300 years of papermaking excellence,” she added. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

