Family-owned HVAC distributor acquired by global manufacturer

GRAND RAPIDS — Williams Distributing Co., a Grand Rapids-based distributor of HVAC equipment and residential building products, has been acquired by a subsidiary of global manufacturer Daikin Industries Ltd.

The deal for the family-owned Williams, which operates 32 locations in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, gives Daikin Comfort Technologies North America Inc. a greater foothold in the Midwest, particularly as Daikin expands offerings for inverter heat pump technologies in cold climates.

“Our experience with Daikin has proven that its people-centered management philosophy meshes perfectly with our mission,” former Williams Distributing board chairman and majority owner Jim Williams said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join the world’s number one indoor comfort solutions provider, sharing a vision that we believe leads to bright futures for both employees and customers alike.”

Founded in 1968, the full-service Williams Distributing is owned and operated by second- and third-generation family members who oversee nearly 600 employees. Executives say the company has experienced double-digit growth for three straight years and recently expanded with the acquisition of Shoemaker Inc., an HVAC distributor with operations in Michigan and Indiana.

Williams President and COO Jeffrey Beaton noted that the company’s relationship with Daikin brands, which includes Amana and Goodman, dates back more than 50 years.

“Joining Daikin makes for an exciting evolution of our long-standing partnership. We look forward to continuing what Williams is known for: differentiating through a broad inventory of available product, 24- to 48-hour delivery, best-in-class salesforce, extensive training, robust technical support and customer service,” Beaton said in a statement.

The deal for Williams Distributing is one of several Daikin Comfort Technologies has made in recent years for regional distributors as it seeks to bolster its contractor relationships, services and product offerings in North America. Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, Daikin Industries is the largest manufacturer of HVAC systems in the world.

“Bringing Williams Distributing with its skilled team members, attentive customer service and extensive locations into the Daikin family strengthens our position in the Great Lakes region,” Takayuki Inoue, Daikin executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, said in a statement.