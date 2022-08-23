Family-owned supplier ADAC Automotive taps outsider as new president and CEO

CASCADE TWP. — West Michigan Tier 1 automotive supplier ADAC Automotive Inc. has named a company outsider and industry veteran to replace longtime President and CEO Jim Teets.

The Cascade Township-based company announced today that Jonathan Husby took over as president and CEO effective on Monday, Aug. 22. Teets — who has been with the company for nearly 30 years and led as CEO since 2007 — is retiring but will continue to serve on ADAC Automotive’s board of directors. The company had also appointed Jeff Dolbee as president in early 2021, though Dolbee left the company earlier this month, a company representative told MiBiz.

Husby is an outside hire for the family-owned supplier of door handles and exterior mirrors who brings more than 25 years of experience in the auto industry. For nearly five years, Husby has served as president and CEO of SEG Automotive North America, and two years ago took on the additional role of senior vice president of sales. Prior to joining the Novi-based SEG, a global supplier of alternators and starters, Husby served in various roles at Harman International, TomTom and TeleAtlas. After obtaining a master’s of business administration at Wayne State University, Husby started his career as a sales manager at Denso International Inc.

“Jon is a seasoned industry veteran who has a track record of skilled leadership and hands-on experience growing new and existing markets and adeptly serving a global customer base with numerous technologies and solutions,” Teets said in a statement. “He is smart, capable and has earned a reputation among his team and the industry as a motivator, coach, and mentor. We’re confident he will take ADAC to the next level while mentoring the next generation of leaders on our team.”

Husby called the job a “unique opportunity” to lead a global Tier 1 supplier “that is also a multi-generational, family-owned company deeply committed to the communities and people it serves.”

Jonathan Husby“As I get to know the incredibly talented team that built ADAC into the global powerhouse it is today, I also look forward to bringing all I’ve learned about motivating talent, inspiring innovation, profitably growing businesses and navigating the complexities of this ever-evolving industry,” Husby said in a statement.

Husby also serves on the boards of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association and the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association.

Founded in 1975, ADAC Automotive has a global workforce of 14,500 employees with 17 manufacturing facilities across the world. ADAC Automotive also has operations in Muskegon, Saranac and Auburn Hills in addition to its new Cascade Township headquarters that opened in 2020.

Teets told MiBiz in 2018 that the new $23.5 million headquarters campus was key to attracting talent.

​​“We needed to do this. We needed an overhaul for our salaried workforce, R&D and our engineers,” Teets said at the time. “For talent attraction and retention, we needed the environment to make this all happen.”

The leadership transition comes amid a tumultuous few years for the automotive industry that’s been battered with supply chain disruptions and a global shortage of semiconductor chips. Though some area automotive executives expressed optimism about federal policy changes aimed on onshoring more semiconductor manufacturing, it could be at least a few years until the supply bottleneck fully eases.