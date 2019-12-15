GRAND RAPIDS — Field’s Fire Protection Inc. has been acquired by Indianapolis, Ind.-based CertaSite, a recently-formed commercial fire protection business.

Field’s Fire Protection operates from its base in Grand Rapids and an office in Warren, Mich. Company founder Mike Field will remain with the firm as a key account manager, according to a statement.

As part of the acquisition, the buyer retained 31 Field’s Fire employees.

CertaSite was founded in June 2018 by The Riverside Co., a private equity firm based in New York City with offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; San Francisco, Calif.; Los Angeles, Calif; and Boston, Mass.

“CertaSite and Riverside are the perfect partners to build on the foundation laid by our employees and customers” Field’s Fire Protection owner Mike Field said in a statement. “With CertaSite, we have a unique opportunity to blend our knowledge base with a technology-based platform that offers new product lines, is professional and rooted in best practices, and provides significant value for customers.”

Field’s Fire will adopt the CertaSite branding as part of the deal.

“We are committed to preserve the legacy that these dedicated professionals built, and recognize and respect their strong local presence,” stated CertaSite CEO Jeff Wyatt, referring to the Field’s Fire operations. “We look forward to building on that foundation by offering employees development and career advancement, and expanded services and support to customers. We are proud to be a part of what these men and women have spent a lifetime building.”

CertaSite previously acquired Kalamazoo-based Approved Protection Systems and Ann Arbor-based Spears Fire & Safety Services Inc. It also completed deals for two operations spanning the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Iowa.

The company said it plans to continue strategic growth into new markets.