Flat River Group sells to Pennsylvania private equity firm

BELDING — Guardian Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Wayne, Pa., has partnered with the executive management team at Belding-based Flat River Group LLC to acquire the company.

Flat River Group, an e-commerce products distributor, will continue to be operated by the management team, according to a statement. The company offers product sourcing, inventory management and high volume direct-to-consumer drop-shipping.

Guardian plans to further invest in the company to develop its infrastructure and capabilities, as well as look for add-on acquisitions. The private equity firm Guardian partners with management teams to invest in lower middle market consumer products, niche manufacturing, and specialty service companies.

“We are excited to tap into Guardian’s vast experience in the consumer products and value-added distribution space,” Flat River Group President and co-founder Matt Stahlin said in a statement, calling Guardian “the best partner to help us continue to evolve our operational and market strategies.”

Flat River Group’s financial adviser was Houston-based Gulfstar Group, while Cleveland-based Jones Day acted as legal adviser.

Guardian was advised on the deal by the law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP of Philadelphia. CIBC Bank USA provided senior financing in the acquisition, while Centerfield Capital Partners provided additional financing and minority equity.