GHSP to expand, relocate headquarters to Holland

HOLLAND — Automotive supplier GHSP is expanding and moving its headquarters and engineering laboratory to the Holland Technical Center, MiBiz has learned.

The company, a division of Grand Haven-based JSJ Corp., has leased 120,000 square feet of office space and 35,000 square feet of lab space at the facility located at South Waverly Road and East 32nd Street. The move nearly doubles the company’s existing office and lab spaces in Grand Haven.

“Having additional space to allow for both current and future growth is very important. We’ve already grown out of the four facilities we have,” GHSP CEO Tom Rizzi told MiBiz. “It’s important for us to have a little bit more space dedicated to new technology, new product innovation and a little bit of space for our customers to come in and see what we’re working on so that we can collaborate a little bit more with them.”

GHSP considered a number of different options within and outside of West Michigan, according to Rizzi. The setup at the Holland Tech Center is particularly suited for the company’s needs both as a headquarters and a validation lab because of its past use by Prince Corp. and Johnson Controls International (JCI), he said.

“The space that we envision designing is going to make it easier for our employees to want to come to work and be able to collaborate with each other,” Rizzi said.

GHSP also is expanding its technology development department and combining its four development locations in Grand Haven into a single location, Rizzi said. The campus in Holland will provide a more efficient working environment housing all headquarters operations, product development teams and a state-of-the-art testing lab.

The transition to Holland will take place in phases and will affect about 320 employees, according to Rizzi.

“We’re going to be moving more quickly on the validation lab,” he said. “Our plan is to get the lab up and running by the end of this year.”

Rizzi expects the headquarters to take longer to transition, with a tentative move-in date in the first quarter of 2020.

“The move of our headquarters frees up valuable office and manufacturing space in Grand Haven, which is needed for meeting growth goals projected for the next three to five years,” Pat Halloran, vice president of North America operations at GHSP, said in a statement.

Chris Semarjian, owner of Industrial Commercial Properties LLC (ICP), told MiBiz GHSP signed a “very long term” lease for the space.

“The building was very well suited for GHSP’s business and we’re happy to have them,” Semarjian said. “I think it’s a great place where they can grow.”

The deal brings the building to capacity — at least for now. BluJay Solutions Inc., Daimay Automotive Interior Co., Yanfeng Automotive Interiors and JCI spinoff Adient plc occupy space in the facility.

However, Yanfeng announced last October that it plans to relocate its North American headquarters from the Holland Technical Center to Novi over a three-year period, as MiBiz previously reported.

ICP, a Cleveland-based real estate development company, paid $13 million in 2016 for the 744,506-square-foot Holland Technical Center, which it bought from Adient, according to property records. The facility, now a multi-tenant complex, was formerly home to a tech center for JCI, which acquired it as part of a $1.35 billion deal for Prince Corp. in 1996.

The real estate firm maintains a portfolio of more than 40 million square feet of industrial, office and commercial space throughout the Midwest.

Semarjian said ICP continues to make acquisitions in the Holland area. Most recently, an affiliate of the company in June acquired a facility at 1776 Airport Park Court. The company bought the 148,000-square-foot plant for $2.1 million from Adient, according to property records.

ICP now maintains more than 1.5 million square feet of holdings in Holland.

“We just love the market,” Sermarjian said. “It’s just great people, fantastic work ethic and a good diverse space of industrial and office businesses.”