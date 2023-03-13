Gotion floats bigger battery plant plan as it awaits approvals

Gotion Inc.’s multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery factory proposal near Big Rapids has swelled by 1 million square feet and 200-300 additional jobs despite lingering uncertainty that the project will even happen.

The Chinese battery parts manufacturer has presented a revised plan to local officials that would increase its initial footprint by a third, calling for the addition of two 500,000-square-foot plants on the site in Green Township, according to township Supervisor Jim Chapman.

That would expand its footprint to roughly 3 million square feet across six buildings in Mecosta County. How much that would increase the originally planned $2.4 billion investment is not clear. The company had originally announced 2,350 jobs with the plant.

Chuck Thelen, vice president of North American operations for Gotion, said he “cannot confirm at this time” the new details.

The company shared its revised plans with township officials last week, Chapman said. The entire project, expanded and all, would be in Green Township, as it is currently mocked up. The new buildings would house additional manufacturing processes that the company is looking to bring on site.

Chapman said he welcomed the development, adding that he believes the project is “significantly closer” to being a done deal.

“Two hundred to three hundred jobs in this community is something we set off fireworks for,” he said. “If they want to bring more jobs and economic development to my community, come on down.”

Gotion still has not made any final commitment to the project, which Thelen previously told Crain’s is contingent on a number of approvals at the state and local levels, as well as the signing off on $715 million in state incentives.

The project originally straddled two townships in Mecosta County, but after Big Rapids Township board members voiced concerns over its ties to China and impact on the water table and environment, the company turned its focus solely onto Green Township.

Michigan Democrats moving to repeal the “right-to-work” law is also a concern for the company, according to Chapman, who said he heard the concern raised Friday during a Mecosta County economic development group meeting.

The plant, which would be the company’s first in the U.S., would make anode and cathode materials for EV batteries. Most of the product from the factory would be supplied to make Gotion battery packs, according to the company. It has not disclosed its automotive customers.

Thelen told Crain’s last week that the company has a backup plan should the project in Big Rapids fall through.

“We wish to start quickly. It’s all dependent on the state and local governments,” he said. “But we do not have a final obligation from either side yet.”

From Crain’s Detroit Business.