GR automotive tech supplier expands field service team to U.S. Southwest

GRAND RAPIDS — To better serve its nationwide client base, Grand Rapids automotive testing technology supplier Burke E. Porter Machinery Company has expanded its field service team.

The company — which develops vehicle test systems specializing in end-of-line testing, laboratory products, automotive powertrain and special machines for industries ranging from automotive to regulatory — has established a satellite team in Dallas.

Focused on PLC programming, machine troubleshooting, preventative maintenance, machine start-up and onsite production support, the team consists of three senior engineers. The personnel will provide expertise in mechanical, electrical and software engineering.

The move is expected to improve response times for clients in the Southwest U.S.

“We have historically promised our customers exceptional, responsive and localized service through field service teams in the Americas, Europe and Asia,” BEPCO managing director Ralph Palmer said in a statement. “Through the addition of our Texas-specific support team, we are able to offer our customers with more immediate support for all levels of service such as calibrations, installation and start-up supervision.”