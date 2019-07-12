Graham Packaging to close Holland plant, lay off 42 people

HOLLAND — Graham Packaging Company LP, a manufacturer of plastic containers and packaging, plans to cease operations and permanently close its plant in Holland.

According to a notification the company sent to the state workforce development agency, the shutdown will affect all 33 active hourly employees and nine active salaried employees at the location.

Graham Packaging will begin permanent layoffs at the Holland facility, located at 9263 Waverly Road, in September and final production will conclude in October, according to the company.

Closing the facility in Holland is “difficult but necessary” Tracee Reeves, chief general counsel and head of global sustainability at Graham Packaging, said in an email to MiBiz.

The company also is closing plants with similar operations in Virginia and California.

“This decision is in no way a reflection of the capabilities and dedication of our plant workforce,” Reeves said.

Graham Packaging operates 70 facilities in North America and employs more than 7,000 people worldwide, according to the company’s website. Employees at the Holland location do not have the right to bump into positions at other facilities, but they may apply for open positions within the company.

At the time this story went to press, there were 100 open positions at other U.S. locations listed on Graham Packaging’s website.

The company generates $2 billion in domestic annual sales, according to data from Plastics News.