GRAM acquires nearby Grand Rapids property to support ongoing expansion

GRAND RAPIDS — Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Inc. has acquired property near its Grand Rapids headquarters to support the contract manufacturer’s ongoing growth.

GRAM acquired the property at 259 Front Ave. SW on the city’s west side and near its headquarters for $600,000 on Nov. 16, according to property records. The company intends to use the parcel, which includes some structures that date back to 1890, as a parking lot for its employees.

“GRAM has acquired additional property to support continued expansion and investments in West Michigan,” Chelsea Keeton, GRAM’s senior manager of marketing and public relations, said in an emailed statement to MiBiz.

According to property records, the parcel contains eight buildings totaling more than 17,000 square feet.

Keeton noted that the company, which in recent years was contracted by Johnson & Johnson to produce COVID-19 vaccines, recently completed a phase two expansion and is now in phase three for its Butterworth Street facility. Grand River Aseptic produced more than 100 million doses of J&J’s vaccine.

As of May, GRAM employed 400 people when it secured a $120 million investment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Defense to support expanded production capacity to meet future public health emergency needs. The contract came after the company secured a one-year, $160 million contract in the summer of 2020 under the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

After the expansion, GRAM will have six fill and finish production lines at facilities in Grand Rapids that will have a combined 300,000 square feet of space.

The expansion will also help the company attract new clients, President and CEO Tom Ross previously told MiBiz.

“With all of the investments we’ve already made and with this additional investment, it sets us up to substantially increase our capacity and be able to grow significantly for many years to come,” Ross said earlier this year.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing acquired this property at 259 Front Ave. NW near its Grand Rapids headquarters to support ongoing expansion.