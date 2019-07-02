Grand Rapids-area planter manufacturer relocating to Nebraska following acquisition

WYOMING — A Grand Rapids-area manufacturer of planters will be relocating to Nebraska after a sale to Headwind Consumer Products.

Syracuse, Neb.-based Headwind Consumer Products, a division of Glenn Family Inc., expects to double its business with the acquisition of Wyoming-based Robert Allen Home and Garden, an alias of Robert Allen JHK Inc., according to a statement.

Headwind Chief Commercial Officer Matt Glenn described the deal as a “game changer” for the company that will allow it “to serve many more customers with a broad range of exciting new products.”

Robert Allen Home and Garden, which had operated from 4240 Roger B. Chaffee Blvd. SE in Wyoming, is a maker of designed pottery planters and products made from recycled vehicle parts.

Headwind, which makes rain gauges, decorative solar lighting and other outdoor products, plans to relocate the Robert Allen operations to its location in Syracuse, Neb. to generate efficiencies. The company did not disclose whether the move will result in any loss of jobs in West Michigan.

“This acquisition also allows us to move the Robert Allen’s warehouse from Michigan to Nebraska and leverage our warehouse, administration, production and shipping operations under one roof,” stated Steve Glenn, one of the partners Headwind.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.