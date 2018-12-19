Published in Manufacturing

Grand Traverse Plastic acquired by SE Michigan PE firm

BY MiBiz Staff Wednesday, December 19, 2018 04:43pm

WILLIAMSTON — A Northern Michigan Tier 1 supplier of engineered plastic assemblies has been acquired by a private equity firm.

In the deal, Southfield, Mich.-based Covington Partners LLC acquired Grand Traverse Plastics Corp. of Williamston, according to a statement.

Grand Traverse Plastics manufactures under-the-hood plastic components for the automotive industry, as well as supplies the material handling sector with engineered conveyor system components.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Birmingham, Mich.-based Angle Advisors served as financial adviser to Grand Traverse Plastics in the deal.

