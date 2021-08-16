Grand Traverse Plastics plans $11.5M expansion in Northern Michigan

WILLIAMSBURG — Tier 1 automotive and material handling supplier Grand Traverse Plastics Corp. has received state support for a planned $11.5 million expansion near Traverse City that’s expected to create up to 43 jobs.

The company plans to expand its current location at 5780 Moore Road in Whitewater Township with extended high bays, shipping docks and manufacturing space. Grand Traverse Plastics was established in 1981 and specializes in under-the-hood components for battery systems, engines, transmissions and conveyor systems.

State officials highlighted the project as the latest in Michigan manufacturers’ expansion into Industry 4.0 and the electric vehicle market.

“This expansion in Whitewater Township cements GTP’s presence in Northern Michigan and adds momentum to our efforts to ensure Michigan’s manufacturers lead the way in Industry 4.0 technologies and workforce needs,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “With the help of companies like GTP, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever.”

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $430,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant for the expansion.

Grand Traverse Plastics was acquired by Troy-based private equity firm Covington Partners LLC in late 2018. State officials said today that Williamsburg was chosen over a competing site in the southeastern U.S.

“Grand Traverse Plastics and its excellent management team are excited and proud to participate in the transition to next generation electric vehicles and Industry 4.0,” company Chairman David Eberly said in a statement. “We are thankful for all the support, including coordination with local officials, provided by the MEDC, which has allowed our business to remain in Michigan and to continue to grow.”