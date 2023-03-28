GreatWater acquires 2 auto repair shops in Illinois

GRAND RAPIDS — Dytech Auto Group Inc., d.b.a. GreatWater 360 Auto Care, has acquired CARS of America Inc. and Clavey Auto Service, both located in Glenview, Ill.

The two shops expand the GreatWater footprint to four shops in Glenview and 97 shops throughout the Midwest.

CARS, founded in 1972, was owned by Bob Dupre and offers full-service auto repair and maintenance, including a specialty in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.

Clavey Auto has been offering automotive maintenance services since 1956 and was owned by Jeff and Jack Clavey.

All three business owners were looking to retire, according to GreatWater, which has been growing rapidly over the past two years by offering small business owners an exit strategy.

GreatWater has acquired five independent service shops so far this year after buying 43 shops in 2022.

"It's all about growing the right way," GreatWater COO Scott Kear said.

"It's obvious our plan is to continue to look for opportunities to add to our family and expand our ability to service our customers, but we will never sacrifice our values or approach to quality service to do so."

As for expanding in Glenview specifically, Mr. Kear said: "We are excited to continue growing in Glenview, it's a great community that we've enjoyed servicing and supporting. We hope this enhances our ability to do even more, not just from an auto repair standpoint but also through community involvement."

Mr. Kear explained the positive impact saturating a market can have for all. "We have seen the value that multiple shops in one town can provide to our customers in similar situations. We benefit from the ability to share resources and knowledge between neighboring shops, our customers benefit from the convenience of always having a shop close by when needed. It's a win, win."

GreatWater has been on an acquisition spree the last couple of years, acquiring single shops and small multi-location businesses, but usually retaining the business names with "A GreatWater garage" added to the signage.

GreatWater has auto service locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.