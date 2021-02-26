Haworth closes North Carolina manufacturing facility, citing consolidation ‘accelerated by current economic conditions’

Holland-based furniture manufacturer Haworth Inc. has closed a production facility in High Point, N.C., that it had operated since 1991.

Media reports surfaced this week that indicated the $2 billion global company shut down operations at a 131,000-square-foot seating manufacturing facility located on 4.45 acres of land in High Point.

The High Point Enterprise reported that Haworth first informed employees of the impending shutdown last spring.

Haworth PR and Communications Manager Julie Smith issued a statement to MiBiz saying that the facility closed in January of this year and all affected employees were eligible for enhanced severance and benefits packages.

The company did not announce how many employees were affected.

“After careful consideration, Haworth has closed our High Point facility and redistributed production lines to other sites and partners,” Smith’s statement read.

“This decision was motivated by the strategic intent of consolidating our North Carolina operational footprint and was accelerated by current economic conditions. The High Point facility and employees have a rich history of manufacturing Haworth furniture and we are grateful for their contributions.”

The facility is now listed for sale for $525,000.