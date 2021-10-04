Haworth forms new partnership with Pennsylvania-based manufacturer Emeco

HOLLAND — Family-owned furniture maker Haworth Inc. has announced a new partnership that will bring seating solutions from an industry mainstay to its collection.

Haworth formed the new partnership with Emeco as this year’s installment of NeoCon — one of the largest commercial design trade shows in the country — kicks off this week in Chicago. The agreement would bring a selection of products from the Hanover, Pa.-based manufacturer to the Haworth collection beginning in 2022.

The partnership will involve a curated collection of products that include one of Emeco’s most recognizable designs, the Navy Chair.

“I’m very proud that Emeco has decided to partner with Haworth Collection,” Haworth President and CEO Franco Bianchi said in a statement. “They are known for leading sustainable design and are an important addition for Haworth Collection — addressing client needs and echoing Haworth’s values.”

Emeco, a company focused on sustainability, formed in 1944. The Navy Chair was originally designed for use by the U.S. Navy. The manufacturer’s products are often hailed for their durability and for using industrial and consumer waste materials.

“The ambition to make a difference is one of the common threads and passions that runs through both Emeco and Haworth Collection,” Emeco CEO Gregg Buchbinder said in a statement. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to inspire a much larger audience and help the (art and design) community design for a new way of gathering in offices, cafés and homes with long-lasting, sustainable products made in the U.S. since 1944.”

Haworth’s Pergola Workspaces, which are freestanding architectural workspaces, were honored at this year’s NeoCon, garnering a silver award in the Panels/Partitions/Screens/Space Dividers category.