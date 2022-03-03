Haworth global sales improve, inch back to pre-pandemic levels

HOLLAND — Annual sales last year for furniture maker Haworth Inc. increased from a 2020 altered by COVID-19 but are still struggling to climb back to pre-pandemic levels as industry pressures continue.

The privately held, Holland-based furniture manufacturer today announced global sales of $1.96 billion for 2021, a 6.2-percent increase from 2020. In 2019, the company surpassed $2.2 billion in global sales.

“Our 2021 results show the success of our strategy, our commitment to building the Haworth family of brands and the quality of our employees and dealers,” Haworth CEO Franco Bianchi said in a statement. “We have been agile and resilient during these unique times and are excited about the many positive signs pointing to a bright future.”

Haworth, like other furniture makers and general manufacturers, has had to contend with pandemic-related pressures such as supply chain issues, the rising costs of materials, and inflation.

While manufacturers also have been dogged by worker shortages, Haworth executives credit the company’s engaged workforce as one of the reasons it was able to return to a pattern of growth so quickly.

In a year-end interview with MiBiz, Bianchi said he expects these pressures to stick around for 2022.

With businesses adopting new approaches to in-person and remote work, furniture makers like Haworth seek the appropriate balance between their business-to-business and residential segments. Haworth executives highlighted investments in both digital and retail segments to help the company more effectively cater to the growing work-from-home market.

The company made a variety of investments over 2021, including a new partnership with Emeco, which brought seating solutions from the longtime Hanover, Pa.-based manufacturer to the Haworth collection beginning this year.

To close out 2021, Haworth also announced it signed an agreement to acquire Poland-based Mikomax Smart Office, which manufactures acoustic pods for offices. Hushoffice, the company’s marquee brand, is found in more than 50 countries. That deal has not yet closed.

Haworth executives also highlighted that the company launched 20 new global commercial products over the course of 2021.

“Our continued investments in sustainability, technology and innovation allows us to partner with customers on envisioning and designing their future,” Bianchi said.