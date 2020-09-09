Haworth poised for financial leadership shakeup before 2021

Over the remaining months of 2020, worldwide office furniture manufacturer Haworth Inc. will undergo a major transition within its financial leadership team.

Chief Financial Officer John Mooney announced over the summer that he would be retiring at the end of the year. Haworth recently announced that it appointed Scott Poulton to succeed Mooney as CFO.

Scott Poulton COURTESY PHOTO

Mooney’s retirement will conclude his 15 years of financial leadership with the company.

The transition of responsibilities will carry out through the rest of 2020, concluding in December.

Poulton — who has held positions at Haworth including Finance Director for Europe and Vice President of Finance for North America — is already responsible for mergers & acquisitions, legal affairs and strategic ventures for the company. He will retain those while absorbing global finance responsibilities as newly-minted CFO.

Poulton came to Haworth 21 years ago and has been a driving force in monumental acquisitions over his tenure.

“John has been a valuable partner throughout my years as CEO and I thank him for the important contributions he has made to Haworth,” company President & CEO Franco Bianchi said in a statement. “He has created a strong financial environment and been pivotal to accomplishing our business goals. I’m looking forward to Scott’s continuing leadership. His experience executing our global vision and strategy has been excellent preparation for this role.”