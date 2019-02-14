Published in Manufacturing

Haworth sales surpass $2.1 billion in 2018

BY MiBiz Staff Thursday, February 14, 2019 05:45pm

HOLLAND — Office furniture manufacturer Haworth Inc. reported an increase in sales for 2018.

The Holland-based Haworth said it generated $2.14 billion in global sales in 2018, a year-over-year increase of 5 percent, according to a statement. The growth was on par with what the company reported for 2017.

President and CEO Franco Bianchi said the company’s 70th anniversary year was “another successful year” and the company is “positioned to continue making progress.”

“We are optimistic about business and the journey we’re on together with our members, dealers, clients and business partners,” he said in a statement.

As a privately-held company, Haworth publicly reports annual sales but does not disclose earnings.

Globally, the company operates showrooms, manufacturing or retail in more than 120 countries and employees 7,500 people. In 2018, Harworth remodeled its showrooms in New York City and Toronto and opened a Luminaire’s branded showroom in Los Angeles.

Last year, Haworth said it was among a group of regional manufacturers and recyclers facing the brunt of China’s 2018 ban on various types of solid waste, including plastics, paper and aluminum, as MiBiz previously reported.

