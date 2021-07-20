Herman Miller completes Knoll acquisition, proposes MillerKnoll as new name

ZEELAND — After closing on its transformational $1.8 billion acquisition of Knoll Inc. Monday, furniture maker Herman Miller Inc. has unveiled its new name for the combined companies.

Herman Miller (Nasdaq: MLHR) announced today that the two companies will move forward as Zeeland-based MillerKnoll. Herman Miller will submit a proposal to its shareholders at its annual meeting to seek approval for the name change.

“We are excited to introduce MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands coming together to design the world we live in,” MillerKnoll President and CEO Andi Owen said in a statement. “Our industry — and the world in general — is changing rapidly. Design is the way we imagine and shape a better future. In coming together, we will define and lead this transformation, like we have other transformations in our histories.”

The combined company consists of 19 brands and maintains a presence throughout more than 100 countries, including 64 showrooms and more than 50 brick-and-mortar retail locations.

The company’s executive team will be made up of leaders from both Herman Miller and Knoll.

“We are a group of people and brands guided by a shared vision, common values, and a steadfast commitment to design,” Owen said. “As MillerKnoll, we’ll push and inspire each other to innovate and design the future for all the places where life happens.”

The changes follow Herman Miller’s months-long courtship to acquire its longtime competitor. The two companies announced the $1.8 billion cash-and-stock deal in April, sending shockwaves through the furniture manufacturing industry as it rebounded from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.