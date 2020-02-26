Herman Miller partners with Logitech for esports, gaming furniture

ZEELAND — Furniture maker Herman Miller Inc. is partnering with a division of Logitech International for the research, design and manufacture of furniture solutions for esports athletes and gamers.

The exclusive partnership builds off both companies’ design and engineering expertise, according to a statement.

As part of the partnership, Herman Miller and Logitech G will seek feedback from esports teams and incorporate that into new products, the first of which, a gaming chair, is set to launch this spring.

For Zeeland-based Herman Miller (Nasdaq: MLHR), the partnership builds off the company’s history of design, according to Chief Marketing Officer Tim Straker.

“We’re excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G’s excellence in technology and innovation. Together, we’ll develop high-quality solutions that provide gamers and esports athletes with the utmost support and comfort,” Straker said in a statement.

Peter Kingsley, chief marketing officer at Logitech G, the PC and console gaming gear division of Newark, Calif.-based Logitech (Nasdaq: LOGI), called Herman Miller “the obvious choice for us to partner with” on gaming furniture solutions.

The companies said the current products on the market do not address long-term health concerns and a loss of focus and decline in performance related to discomfort for esports athletes. The partners will focus on delivering “advanced ergonomics, comfort and performance that gamers deserve,” Kingsley said.

According to a December 2019 report from Business Insider, the growing global esports market was expected to exceed $1 billion in revenue in 2019 and reach $1.5 billion by 2023.