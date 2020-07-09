Herman Miller president for North America and global ops to retire at end of 2020

ZEELAND — Herman Miller Inc. will conduct an internal and external search to find a candidate to succeed 20-year company veteran Gregory Bylsma, who will retire at the end of 2020.

The office furniture manufacturer said in a securities filing today that Bylsma will continue to work for the company during a transition period. Herman Miller (Nasdaq: MLHR) expects to announce a successor “later in 2020.”

Gregory Bylsma, Herman Miller president for North America and global operations COURTESY PHOTO

Bylsma notified the company on July 6 of his plans.

Currently, Bylsma serves as president for North America and global operations at the Zeeland-based company. He’s led the company’s North America contract furniture business since March 2015 and took over global operations in 2019.

Bylsma joined the company in 2000, serving as finance director until 2005, corporate controller from 2006-2009, and CFO and executive vice president from 2009 to 2015.