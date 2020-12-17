Herman Miller retail orders help offset declining quarterly sales

ZEELAND — Retail orders helped anchor Herman Miller Inc. amid declining sales, the international furniture manufacturer reported Wednesday in its second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings.

Zeeland-based Herman Miller (Nasdaq:MLHR) reported a 7.1 percent drop in net sales for the quarter, finishing with $626.3 million versus $674.2 million in the same quarter of last year.

The company slashed operating expenses by $18.1 million to $170.8 million in the quarter. Gross margins ticked up 110 basis points to 39.0 for the quarter.

Herman Miller recorded $0.87 per diluted share, a 34.1 percent year-over-year decrease, and $0.89 per diluted shared on an adjusted basis, which ticked up 1.1 percent from last year.

The company’s North America contract segment continues to struggle to find its footing, resulting in a 33 percent year-over-year decline in orders for the quarter. In a statement, the company revealed that North America contract customers are still hesitant about making decisions concerning their post-COVID workplaces as the virus continues to linger around and affect the economy.

Retail operations, specifically in the home office category, boomed to help offset the demand pressures of the North America contract segment.

Herman Miller reported a 41 percent increase in quarterly orders when compared to the same time last year. Home office led in demand and rocketed up 270 percent compared to last year.

The retail segment was significantly profitable as well, with operating margins of 16.7 percent.

In a call with investors on Thursday, Herman Miller Retail President Debbie Propst was unable to break down retail sales at a brand level but did say e-commerce was popular in the quarter.

“We continue to see really strong performance from our e-commerce — 220 percent to last year — but we’re also really pleased with the performance we saw in the quarter from our studio,” Propst said.

Herman Miller’s international contract segment was also a bright spot with orders up 40 percent from last year on a reported basis while down 3 percent on an organic basis. The Asia-Pacific and mainland Europe regions offer year-over-year growth while COVID-19 continued to drag down sales in Mexico and the United Kingdom.

In May, Herman Miller laid off 300 employees from its global workforce. At the time, it projected that the staff reduction would save it $32 million in annual expenses.