Herman Miller to pay workers during three-week shutdown

ZEELAND — Herman Miller Inc. is continuing to pay its Michigan workers affected by the temporary shutdown of its manufacturing operations in compliance with the state’s stay-home order.

The Zeeland-based office furniture manufacturer said today that it would structure the pay during the three-week shutdown as two weeks of regular wages and one week of paid vacation time, according to a statement.

Herman Miller president and CEO Andi Owen COURTESY PHOTO

The company also is extending the decision to employees who opted for voluntary layoffs.

Herman Miller (Nasdaq: MLHR) said it will continue to pay employee benefits during the closure.

“Herman Miller is among many companies doing everything we can to keep our employees safe and healthy while ensuring a thriving company to return to once this global pandemic passes. We are grateful to all our employees for their dedication, and we will continue to monitor this dynamic situation with both our employees’ and company’s health top of mind,” the company said in a statement.

Last week, Herman Miller Inc. said it was unable to predict sales for the present quarter because of the coronavirus pandemic that has created a “high degree of uncertainty throughout the global economy,” as MiBiz previously reported.

The company cited uncertainty from the growing global pandemic and “the difficulty of estimating near-term demand” in declining to offer guidance.

“Uncertainty and associated market volatility has clearly accelerated as the coronavirus outbreak has spread across the globe,” President and CEO Andi Owen said last week. “Navigating the coronavirus situation will require flexibility, resilience, and an ability to balance our long-term objectives with the challenges we face today,” Owen said. “As we manage the business through this fluid situation, we’re focused on the factors we can control.”