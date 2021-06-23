Hoffman to take over as Wolverine World Wide CEO at the end of 2021

ROCKFORD — Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s leadership succession plan involves President Brendan Hoffman transitioning to CEO at the end of the year, company officials announced today.

Hoffman will succeed CEO and Board Chairman Blake Krueger, who joined Wolverine in 1993 and has served as CEO since 2007.

The Rockford-based company, which operates a global portfolio of footwear and lifestyle brands, named Hoffman president of the company in September of 2020. Hoffman oversees Wolverine’s brands and direct-to-consumer business. Prior to beginning his tenure with Wolverine, Hoffman served as CEO of Vince Holding Corp., a New York-based fashion brand.

“I would like to thank Blake and the board for their support and the opportunity to lead Wolverine Worldwide into its next phase of global growth,” Hoffman said in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to work closely with Blake over the past year and I have gained tremendous knowledge of the industry and the unique strengths of the company’s global brand portfolio.

“Blake has truly transformed the company during his tenure, and it is an honor to be entrusted with building on this incredible foundation, working with an industry-leading team, and capitalizing on the many opportunities ahead for Wolverine Worldwide.”

Since starting with Wolverine, Hoffman has helped lead a push to bolster the e-commerce side of the business, where Wolverine is striving to generate $500 million in revenue from digital sales in 2021.

Krueger will continue to serve the company in the newly created role of executive chairman, where he will partner with Hoffman on key international and strategic initiatives.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Wolverine Worldwide for the past 28 years, working with and helping to build an amazing and impactful global team, brand portfolio and footwear and lifestyle mainstay,” Krueger said. “I look forward to continuing my work with Wolverine Worldwide and the board in my new role as executive chairman. I am confident that the company is in great hands and will have continued growth as Brendan takes over as the new CEO.”