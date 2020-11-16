Holland-based lubricants distributor Major Brands Oil acquires Central Oil

HOLLAND — Major Brands Oil Co. of Holland announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a Roseville-based distributor that specializes in industrial and commercial lubricants throughout Southeast Michigan and parts of Ohio.

In the deal, Major Brands Oil, which distributes oils and lubricants throughout the Midwest, acquired Central Oil Co., which was founded in 1958 and has a foothold in the Metro Detroit region. The company offers next-day delivery for coolants, lubricants, oils and speciality chemicals.

As a Shell Lubricants distributor, Major Brands Oil already offers its customers lubricants from brands like Pennzoil, Quaker State and Shell Rotella.

“Central Oil has earned a reputation for superior expertise across a wide range of industrial products and applications,” Major Brands Oil President and CEO Kyle Klingenberg said in a statement. “The synergy created by our two companies is exciting; expanding our market while offering all customers a broader product line, including many high-high caliber industrial lubricants.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.