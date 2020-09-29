Holland-based TES America to acquire assets from 3M

HOLLAND — TES America LLC, which has developed touch solutions for kiosk integrators across a variety of sectors, plans to add to its portfolio after acquiring assets from 3M subsidiary 3M Touch Systems.

Through the acquisition, Holland-based TES America will receive the 3M Touch inventory, certain manufacturing assets, photolithography assets within the supply chain and the rights to intellectual property related to the 3M Touch Systems business, which specializes in Surface Capacitive (SCT) and Projected Capacitive (PCAP) components and displays for a variety of commercial applications.

The companies did not disclose terms of the deal, which is expected to be finalized by December.

“We look forward to embracing 3M’s customers and providing them the consistent 3M touch solution they have come to expect,” TES America President Mark Littlefield said in a statement. “With our vast knowledge of touch sensor engineering, manufacturing and systems capabilities, our key objective is to seamlessly integrate 3M’s touch offerings and support all our customers towards new levels of success.”

TES America — seen by many as pioneers in SCT and PCAP technology — has developed touch solutions for kiosk integrators in industries including financial, hospitality, medical, retail and industrial.