Holland-based Trendway Corp. acquired by Illinois manufacturer

Office furniture maker Trendway Corp., a fixture in the Holland business community for five decades, has been sold to Fellowes Brands, an Itasca, Ill.-based manufacturer of office and technology accessories.

Trendway will continue to operate from Holland, led by current President Bill Bundy. Chairman Don Heeringa, whose family bought the 51-year-old company in 1973, plans to retire.

“We credit our lasting success of over 50 years to our incredibly talented and passionate employees and their unwavering commitment to our customers. We are pleased we have found a partner like Fellowes, a four-generation family company, with common values and entrepreneurial spirit,” Heeringa said. “As I approached retirement, my desire was to find a way to ensure the future growth and success of Trendway. I take great comfort in knowing that Trendway along with Fellowes ownership, will ensure the positive future of the company.”

Trendway, founded in 1968, produces office furniture systems, seating and movable walls. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For the 102-year-old Fellowes Brands, which first expanded into office furniture through a 2017 acquisition and has 22 locations in the U.S. and globally, the deal “advances Fellowes Brands’ strategic expansion toward broad business solutions that help professionals be at their best and feel their best,” according to an announcement today.

“The Heeringa family has built Trendway through a commitment to strong values, good people, responsiveness to customers and a care for those around him, which aligns with our own family’s values and approach,” President & CEO John Fellowes said in a statement. “Over the past few months we have spent time with both Don Heeringa and Bill Bundy to learn the historical culture of Trendway, and we plan to lead this business into its next chapter with a similar spirit to its deep roots – while bringing a greater capabilities and competitiveness to its future efforts.”