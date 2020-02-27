Howard Miller Clock sells wood furniture division to New York lighting firm

WALKER — Howard Miller Clock Co. of Zeeland has divested its wood furniture manufacturing division to Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Roll & Hill Furniture LLC.

Alexis Manufacturing Co., based at a 30,000-square-foot facility in Walker, has manufactured complex wood components and wood seating for 75 years. The company serves the residential and hospitality market and also supplies to other OEMs in the fine furniture industry.

COURTESY PHOTO

Howard Miller Clock owned the company since 1983 and grew the company’s contract business, according to a statement.

For lighting maker Roll & Hill, the deal helps the company expand into a new market with wood furniture.

“Alexis Manufacturing is a heritage brand that has stood the test of time and that has tremendous production capabilities,” Jason Miller, the founder of Roll & Hill, said in a statement. “We plan to continue this legacy, while at the same time bringing a new sense of energy and design. We want to reestablish the sense of excitement and possibility that American furniture, and specifically furniture from western Michigan, used to conjure.”

Roll & Hill plans to maintain the Alexis Manufacturing workforce and its contact manufacturing business. The company expects to launch an Alexis furniture collection this year.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.