Huizenga Group acquires Churchill Technologies as automation M&A heats up

West Michigan manufacturing automation firm Churchill Technologies LLC has been sold amid what local advisers describe as a “red hot” sector for M&A.

The Grand Haven-based Churchill Technologies, which designs and builds special purpose assembly and test equipment, was sold in late April to the Huizenga Group, which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses involved in tool and die, machining and engineering.

The Huizenga Group supplies industries that range from automotive and office furniture to consumer goods and pharmaceuticals.

The Huizenga Group’s presence in the manufacturing space — and its understanding of industrial automation — made it the right buyer, Churchill Technologies owner and President Tim Walker said in an announcement of the sale.

“We expect to see our company grow in current and new markets as we embark upon this new opportunity,” he said.

Churchill Technologies joins a portfolio that includes Holland-based Parkway Electric & Communications LLC, Wyoming-based Pinnacle Tool Inc. and Grand Rapids-based Datum Industries LLC, among others.

“What Tim and the entire team at Churchill have accomplished is very impressive,” Huizenga Group President Steve Klotz said in a statement. “We’re excited to come alongside them and support the team.”

Hudsonville-based mergers and acquisitions service company NuVescor Group, which works heavily in the manufacturing space, represented Churchill Technologies in the deal. It was NuVescor Group’s second deal in as many months involving an automation company.

In late March, Koops Inc., a Holland-based designer and builder of automation systems and equipment for manufacturers, announced that it was acquiring Saginaw-based Wright-K Technology Inc., which for more than 110 years specialized in welding, assembly, and control systems.

In a recent report released by NuVescor Group, the firm said that the automation market “has been red hot for mergers and acquisitions,” adding that the most in-demand automation equipment for buyers included assembly, fabrication, material handling and inspection equipment.