Industrial systems integrator sold to Kalamazoo company

PLAINWELL — Ownership of systems integrator Perceptive Controls Inc. has changed hands following the company’s recent sale.

The Plainwell-based business, which was established in 1997 and employs 25 people, recently announced that it has sold to Kalamazoo-based UpT Reliability Solutions. The acquisition was a strategic one for UpT Reliability Solutions, which provides turnkey motor repair, inspection and maintenance and now automation and control for a wide range of clients located across the country.

With the sale, founders and owners Todd Reynolds and Ryan Fisher will exit the company.

“We’ve had (nearly) 25 years with Perceptive, and while Ryan and I have relished the challenge of running our own company, we both felt as though it had outgrown us,” Reynolds said in an announcement about the sale. “We knew it was time to move on to the next phase.”

Perceptive Controls supplies process control systems mainly to the municipal water and wastewater industry in addition to industrial and manufacturing clients. The company has experience working with water treatment, chemical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, food and beverage, and automotive industries.

“When I came across this opportunity, I had a gut feeling that it would be a great fit,” said Jason Harloff, chief strategic officer of UpT Reliability Solutions. “Todd and Ryan have built a great operation, and I’m excited to see how we can expand our reach through the merging of these two companies.”

Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital LLC was the exclusive mergers and acquisitions partner for Perceptive Controls in the deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.