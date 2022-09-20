Italian RV, boat fixture manufacturer opening North American HQ in Cascade Township

CASCADE TWP. — An Italian manufacturer of luxury RV and boat fixtures plans to open its North American headquarters in Cascade Township with a $7.3 million investment that could create 130 jobs.

State and local economic development officials today announced Tecnoform USA’s plan to establish the headquarters operations at 4999 36th St. SE. The company is a subsidiary of family-owned manufacturer Tecnoform S.p.A. Italy, which formed in 1965 and specializes in upscale furnishings for recreational vehicles. The company has previously partnered with RV brands such as Airstream and Jayco Inc.

Tecnoform CEO Renzo Kerkoc called West Michigan “an excellent location” for the company’s ongoing growth, noting the region’s “welcoming and business-savvy environment.”

“We will be closer to our American customers offering a high-quality product with fast response times for dynamic industry needs,” Kerkoc said in a statement.

The Right Place Inc. and Michigan Economic Development Corp. worked to bring Tecnoform to metro Grand Rapids over other out-of-state locations, according to officials at the economic development organizations. The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $750,000 performance-based Michigan Business Development Program grant to support the project. West Michigan Works! and Grand Rapids Community College are also providing a workforce training package for the project.

“Tecnoform is a high-tech manufacturer with innovative furniture products,” Brent Case, vice president of business attraction for The Right Place, said in a statement. “After working with them through the pandemic, we’re thrilled they ultimately chose West Michigan as their first North American location, and we look forward to watching their growth here in the U.S.”

State officials also noted the project’s alignment with growing Michigan’s multi-billion-dollar outdoor recreation industry.

“Michigan’s capabilities in design, engineering and production paired with our world-class outdoor experiences create an attractive business environment for companies like Tecnoform to locate and grow,” Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office Director Brad Garmon said in a statement. “We’re pleased to welcome Tecnoform to Michigan, and we look forward to partnering with them as they grow and add jobs for Michigan residents.”