JetCo expanding to Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP — Supply chain management and warehouse supply company JetCo Federal Supply is expanding with a new space in the Grand Rapids area.

JetCo Federal entered a long-term lease for a new 16,100-square-foot mixed-use space at 5575 Kraft Ave. SE in Cascade Township. The company currently has an office at 525 Ottawa Ave. NW, just north of downtown Grand Rapids.

“The new space is nearly triple the size of our current office, providing much-needed room for our growing company,” Jetco Federal President Sue Schweim Tellier said in a statement.

Grand Rapids-based First Companies Inc. is the contractor on the project. The company expects construction on the new space to wrap up this month.

The office space will house 26 employees, and features a training room, conference rooms, a kitchen and bar area, reception area and warehouse.

According to a statement, JetCo has grown rapidly from 2015 to 2018 and expects to expand further with the move. Partner companies JetCo Solutions LLC, Smart Chain Logistics LLC and Patriot Solutions LLC also will move into the new space.