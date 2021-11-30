JR Automation expands with new 147K-square-foot facility in Holland

HOLLAND — Global designer, builder and integrator of automation solutions JR Automation Technologies LLC will open a new facility in Holland this week.

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based software giant Hitachi Ltd., announced earlier this month that it will open a 147,000-square-foot facility located at 701 Waverly Road, less than 10 miles from its global headquarters at 4190 Sunnyside Drive in Holland Township. The company already maintains seven locations in Holland.

The new facility, located in the former Prince Tech Center, is scheduled to open on Thursday and will consolidate many of JR Automation’s local operations under one roof, according to company officials.

JR Automation plans to invest roughly $1 million in renovations, and the expansion is expected to create a “significant number of high-paying jobs over the next two years,” the company said in an announcement.

JR Automation manages a total of 28 facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

In Michigan, JR Automation maintains locations in Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Stevensville and Sterling Heights. Other domestic locations are in South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

“West Michigan and the talented people who choose to work at JR Automation are huge contributors to our continued success and expansion in the area,” JR Automation CEO Craig Ulrich said in a statement. “We are grateful to be part of this vibrant business community and appreciate the continued support from (economic development organization) Lakeshore Advantage and the City of Holland as our roots here grow deeper.”

“West Michigan is a great place to live and work and we are excited to bring new job opportunities for those just joining the workforce and for experienced professionals,” Ulrich added.

The city of Holland recently approved a 12-year, $150,000 Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificate for the project.

“JR Automation is a true example of a local success story,” said Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage Corp., which works to grow businesses in both Allegan and Ottawa counties. “The systems developed by the JR Automation team are sure to equip manufacturers throughout the world with efficiency and growth.”