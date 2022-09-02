Kent Co. auto supplier to cut dozens of jobs with move to Mexico

ALPINE TWP. — A division of global automotive parts supplier NBHX Trim Group will close its Alpine Township facility and begin to lay off 74 employees next month as it transfers operations to Mexico.

The company notified state officials of the move in an Aug. 30 letter under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The first layoffs are expected to start on Oct. 28 and last through April 1, 2023.

The NBHX Trim manufacturing facility, located at 1020 7 Mile Road NW, is a division of NBHX Trim Group and will transfer functions to the company’s operations in central Mexico. The layoffs affect hourly, non-union employees, according to the WARN notification.

A company official could not be reached for comment.

The property slightly west of M-37 includes more than 117,000 square feet of light manufacturing and office space, according to property records.

NBHX specializes in automotive trim and other interior surfaces using a variety of materials, including wood, aluminum, plastic and leather. Its customers include OEMs and Tier 1 auto suppliers. The company has 15 locations worldwide and 4,500 employees.