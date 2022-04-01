Koops to acquire Saginaw firm as automation demand remains strong

HOLLAND — A West Michigan automation company is expanding with a new acquisition as demand for services remains strong during severe workforce shortages.

Koops Inc., a Holland-based designer and builder of automation systems and equipment for manufacturers, announced that it is acquiring Saginaw-based Wright-K Technology Inc.

“Wright-K has a long history of welding excellence and welding is a technology area that meshed with Koops’ focus on automation systems, creating a true win for our combined customer base,” Koops President and CEO Paul Brinks said in a statement. “The integration of Wright-K and Koops will position us to provide our customers a broader portfolio of rock solid solutions from a trusted partner.”

Brinks also cited Wright-K Technology’s corporate culture as another reason he thinks the two companies will blend well.

Wright-K Technology for more than 110 years has specialized in welding, assembly, and control systems. The company — co-owned by Connie Kostrzewa and John Sivey — supplies industries that include automotive, aerospace, appliance and logistics. Both Kostrzewa and Sivey are retiring but will consult with the business as needed.

Koops was founded in 1989 and is approaching 10 years as an employee-owned company.

“John and I wanted to leave our legacy to people that would continue these values and what better way to leave the company to our employees through the ESOP that will be provided with Koops?” Kostrzewa said.

Koops will add Wright-K Technology’s Saginaw headquarters to its list of facilities, which also includes locations in Holland, Greenville, S.C., and Irapuato, Mexico.

The automation industry has been booming in recent years as businesses of all industries, especially manufacturing, look to leverage technology to streamline processes and maximize productivity from what are often skeleton crews.

In June, Holland-based Mission Design & Automation LLC announced its $5 million, 50,000-square-foot expansion that added 109 new jobs. Also last summer, St. Joseph-based Edgewater Automation LLC announced a $300,000 expansion.