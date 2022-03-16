Lighting and furniture maker Roll & Hill announces $1.5M expansion in Wyoming

WYOMING — West Michigan’s “rich tradition of furniture making” has helped lure high-end lighting and furniture maker Roll & Hill to build a second manufacturing facility in Wyoming.

The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based company, along with state and local economic development officials, today announced a $1.5 million investment for a second facility in Wyoming that’s expected to create 50 jobs. The new location at 6192 Valduga Drive is near the company’s existing production facility by U.S. 131 that opened in 2020.

“Roll & Hill was founded with the mission of producing great design for the American market,” Roll & Hill founder and CEO Jason Miller said in a statement. “There could not be a more fitting location for us than West Michigan with its rich tradition of furniture making and storied companies like Miller/Knoll, Steelcase and Haworth.”

The Michigan Strategic Fund supported the project with a $300,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

Roll & Hill was founded in 2010 as a lighting designer and expanded into furniture in 2017. In early 2020, Roll & Hill acquired Alexis Manufacturing Co., the wood manufacturing division of Zeeland-based Howard Miller Clock Co., to expand into the wood furniture market, as MiBiz previously reported. The company employs 22 people at the former Alexis Manufacturing site in Wyoming.

Roll & Hill specializes in on-demand production and handcrafted pieces. The company worked with the city of Wyoming as well as economic development organization The Right Place Inc. to launch production in West Michigan two years ago.

“It has been exciting to watch Roll & Hill’s growth in Wyoming since the opening of their initial design and production facility in 2020,” The Right Place Vice President of Business Attraction Brent Case said in a statement. “West Michigan offers an ideal environment for businesses to thrive, as evidenced by Roll & Hill’s decision to continue investing and creating jobs here.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the company’s latest expansion “great news for workers, their families, and our economy. Together, we will continue putting Michiganders first and investing in our talented manufacturing workforce and innovative businesses so they can thrive.

“Right now, Michigan’s economy is growing. Unemployment is down, wages are up, and businesses continue creating jobs. Michigan’s future is bright, and investments like this one by MEDC will help us continue moving our state forward.”