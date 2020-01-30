Lowell-based eMotion Controls acquired by PE-backed MHS

LOWELL — eMotion Controls Co., an automation controls system integrator and software company, has been acquired by a Kentucky firm.

The deal for Lowell-based eMotion will help accelerate the growth for the Lifecycle Performance Services (LPS) division of Mt. Washington, Ky.-based Material Handling Systems Inc., according to a statement.

COURTESY PHOTO

Material Handling Systems Inc. (MHS), a provider of automation systems to the material handling industry, and eMotion Controls had partnered on projects over more than a decade.

“MHS has been an invaluable partner to eMotion for the past 15 years, and it gives us a great deal of comfort to work with a leadership team that shares our integrity and core values," Cory Deeds, president and founder of eMotion Controls, said in a statement. “Our newly-expanded relationship gives us a platform to extend our proven solutions to a larger customer base while continuing to deliver the reliable service we’ve long been known for.”

eMotion offers material handling systems integration, hardware design, software and robotic solutions in end markets that include parcel sortation and fulfillment and distribution.

MHS CEO Scott McReynolds called the deal for eMotion “an outstanding addition” to the company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Material Handling Systems was advised on the deal by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Boston-based private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP acquired Material Handling Systems in 2017. Since then, the company has completed five add-on deals, including the eMotion Controls acquisition.