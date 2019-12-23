BRIDGMAN — Maintenance contractor Aptim Services LLC is planning layoffs after losing a contract to service the Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant in Southwest Michigan.

The New Orleans-based contractor notified the state last week that its client, American Electric Power (AEP), which owns the Cook Nuclear Plant along Lake Michigan in Berrien County, selected a different contractor to perform maintenance modification services. The move will result in Aptim laying off all 108 employees by Jan. 31, 2020, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act filing with the state Workforce Development Agency.

COURTESY LOGO

“AEP’s decision to terminate this long-standing work and to cease services on such short notice is outside of APTIM’s control, was unexpected, and was not reasonably foreseeable,” the company said in a filing.

Aptim signed a $70 million contract with American Electric Power in 2015 to provide “maintenance, modification and supplemental labor services” at the plant, according to the company’s website.

“We are working with AEP and the new contractor to ensure a smooth transition. Part of our transition work will absolutely include trying to confirm that AEP or the new contractor hires as many of our employees as possible,” Aptim said in the filing.