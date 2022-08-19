Metal Flow plans $7.2M expansion in Holland Township

HOLLAND TWP. — Metal Flow Corp. is adding a 60,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its existing Holland Township location to accommodate growth from the deep draw stamping company’s technology investments.

Metal Flow’s new $7.2 million facility will include light manufacturing, robotics, automation and logistics to enable continued support of existing and new customers, according to CEO Kelly Springer. The development is expected to create 10 new jobs.

“As a global supplier of technically sophisticated products, Metal Flow has experienced growth and made investments in new technologies,” Springer said in a statement. “That growth and investment, along with anticipated future growth, resulted in the need for additional square footage.”

The development received a 12-year Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption from Holland Charter Township.

“Holland Charter Township is pleased to support the expansion and investment Metal Flow is making in their facilities,” township Manager Steve Bulthuis said in a statement.

Lakeshore Advantage Corp., the economic development organization for Ottawa and Allegan counties, helped connect Metal Flow with local resources for the project.

“Manufacturing is the heartbeat of our economy,” Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens said in a statement. “Metal Flow is a great example of a future-focused company, expanding to make investments in new technologies that will help secure its prosperous future.”

Metal Flow considered several locations in North America to expand, and decided to build on property the company has owned for years, Springer said.

Owner-occupied expansions have been trending among manufacturers in West Michigan amid historically tight vacancy rates for industrial space. LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. recently announced a $1.7 billion expansion at its Holland facility.

On the life sciences front, Pfizer Inc. is investing $120 million in its Portage facility to support increased COVID-19 vaccine production, and Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Inc. is investing $160 million in its Grand Rapids facility following a multi-year contract with the federal government.

The second quarter of 2022 brought more than 1.8 million square feet of net absorption for industrial space, bringing the year-to-date occupancy gains to 2.6 million square feet and market-wide vacancy to 3 percent, according to JLL’s West Michigan Industrial Outlook report.