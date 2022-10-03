MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Furniture manufacturers navigate return-to-office uncertainty with cost cuts

Steelcase Inc. and MillerKnoll Inc. — the two largest players in office furniture manufacturing — are experiencing lower order volumes as corporations delay return-to-office plans, and are both responding with cost-cutting measures in the coming weeks.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss the two companies’ most recent quarterly forecasts and how they are responding to market shifts.

See here for additional MiBiz coverage on the furniture makers’ latest financial position.