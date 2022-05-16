MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: West Michigan food producers on front lines of formula shortage

Four food manufacturing companies with operations in West Michigan are on the front lines of the ongoing baby formula shortage that is causing significant challenges for families with infants.
MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss how those companies — which include Gerber, Mead Johnson and Perrigo — are ramping up production to help meet demand.
Additional coverage on the topic is available here.
