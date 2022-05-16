fbpx
Published in Manufacturing

Media

 WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program on May 16, 2022.

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: West Michigan food producers on front lines of formula shortage

BY Monday, May 16, 2022 12:42pm

Four food manufacturing companies with operations in West Michigan are on the front lines of the ongoing baby formula shortage that is causing significant challenges for families with infants.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss how those companies — which include Gerber, Mead Johnson and Perrigo — are ramping up production to help meet demand. 

Additional coverage on the topic is available here.

News coverage in the food/agribusiness section of MiBiz is made possible by advertising support from Dan Vos Construction Company. Dan Vos Construction strives to serve people and to enhance life, while maintaining long-term relationships with customers, sub-contractors and employees. This advertisement has no effect on editorial consideration in MiBiz.

