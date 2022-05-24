Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center to merge U.P., Traverse City offices

The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center plans to merge its regional offices in the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City later this summer.

Marquette-based Northern Initiatives, a nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI) that works with small businesses and entrepreneurs, currently houses MMTC-Upper Peninsula.

Kristin Smith, director of MMTC-U.P. COURTESY PHOTO

Following the merger, Northern Initiatives plans to continue partnering with MMTC both in the Upper Peninsula and across the state.

The MMTC, also referred to as The Center, was founded in 1991 to assist small and mid-size manufacturers throughout the state with a wide range of needs, from talent attraction and advanced technology adoption to unlocking efficiencies in their companies.

The MMTC offices in Marquette and Traverse City have increasingly collaborated over the last couple of years.

“What we’ve been doing the past two years is making things stronger for the U.P.,” Kristin Smith, director of MMTC-U.P., said in a statement. “We’ve strengthened the collaboration with MMTC offices throughout the state to get the needed resources and training. We’re continually planning quality training that is especially relevant to the rural and small- to medium-size manufacturers in the U.P.”

Part of Smith’s efforts included the formation of the Continuous Solutions Group, a consortium of manufacturing leaders to exchange ideas and collaborate on community projects.

Both MMTC-UP and MMTC-Traverse City make for a relatively seamless merger as both serve manufacturers with similar needs.

“The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center regional offices in the Upper Peninsula and the Northern Lower Peninsula have a strong history of collaboration,” Regional Vice President and Director of Northern Lower Operations Rich Wolin said in a statement. “Rural manufacturers in both regions share similar challenges of talent and distance, yet we find some of the most amazing products made from 100-year-old traditions to world-class innovations, from food processing to medical devices and aerospace.”