Midwest Fastener investing $10.8M in Portage HQ expansion, Decatur operations

PORTAGE — Midwest Fastener Corp. plans to create up to 90 jobs as part of a $10.8 million investment to expand its headquarters and distribution center in Portage and operations in Decatur.

The manufacturer and distributor of nuts, bolts, anchors, deck, drywall screws and specialty fasteners won a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp., state officials announced today.

“The ongoing growth of the quality hardware manufacturer into additional markets, job creation and recent acquisitions is an outstanding indicator of all that our region has to offer,” Carla Sones, president and interim CEO of Southwest Michigan First, said in a statement.

A Midwest Fastener subsidiary last year acquired nearly all of the assets of Northfield, Ohio-based Hy-ko Products Co., creating a need for additional office and distribution space. The new jobs will involve positions at the company’s headquarters as well as skilled and unskilled laborers at its warehouse and distribution center.

“Midwest Fastener Corp. has been blessed with continued growth and again needs to expand our Portage facility and staff to support our growing customer base,” President Andy DeVries said in a statement. “We are optimistic about the future and our commitment to the community of Portage is stronger than ever.”

The city of Portage is also supporting the project with a 50 percent property tax abatement.

“Over the years, several facility expansion projects have been completed increasing operations and expanding job opportunities for local residents,” Portage City Manager Joe La Margo said in a statement. “The city of Portage (is) proud to support this locally owned and operated company on their most recent expansion project.”